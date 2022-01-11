Southampton vs Brentford final score: Spirited Saints swat Bees back

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton vs Brentford: Saints were lightning quick out of the starting gate and never let up as they swatted the Bees back for a 4-1 final score at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.

Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams got three of the four goals for Southampton, who were also aided by an own goal from Alvaro Fernandez. Vitaly Janelt scored the game’s best goal, but it was Brentford’s only one.

The victory sends Southampton (24 points) up to 11th in the Premier League table, leapfrogging three sides, including Brentford, in the process. The Bees (23 points) slip one spot to 13th, still 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton vs Brentford final score, stats, results

Final score: Southampton 4, Brentford 1

Goal scorers: Southampton (Bednarek 5′, Fernandes 37′ – OG, Broja 49′, Adams 70′), Brentford (Janelt 23′)

Shots: Southampton 12, Brentford 5

Shots on target: Southampton 6, Brentford 4

Possession: Southampton 49%, Brentford 51%

3 things we learned – Southampton vs Brentford

1. Takeover provides a lift for Southampton: Simply put, Southampton barely managed to exist as a Premier League club in recent seasons after the previous owners’ funds dried up. On the other hand, it’s a gem of a club down on the south coast of England, and it’s only right that Saints fans now have ambitious owners ready to invest in the first-team squad and keep Southampton in the Premier League. Look for the overall direction of the club to change in upcoming transfer windows (perhaps this month), but the mood appears to have already changed, with Tuesday’s victory providing a massive boost to spirits ahead of the second half of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Another welcome change: The victory over Brentford marked the first time Southampton scored three or more goals at home this season.

2. Meanwhile, Brentford’s spirit takes a hit: While Brentford are already past the halfway mark of reaching 40 points (and presumed safety from relegation), Tuesday’s defeat might indicate a rocky road immediately ahead. Even including their comebacks from 1-0 down to beat Aston Villa and Watford 2-1 for their last two Premier League victories, it’s been six weeks since the Bees put together a full, 90-minute performance that would inspire any kind of confidence going forward.

3. A lead defended: By now, everyone is well aware of Southampton’s abysmal defensive record while defending a lead under Hasenhuttl. Not only did they manage to protect their advantage on Tuesday, but they built it larger and larger as they grew stronger and stronger deeper into the game. In theory, Hasenhuttl’s pressing and counter-attacking tactics are best suited to defending a lead, as they should have more time and space to create scoring chances as the opponent pushes more players forward. On Tuesday, it worked out exactly as so, finally.

Man of the Match: James Ward-Prowse – His assist for the opening goal couldn’t have been placed any better by hand, plus he played a pair of key passes that directly resulted in scoring chances.

Southampton vs Brentford highlights

Jan Bednarek glances Ward-Prowse’s corner kick home for 1-0 (goal video)

When James Ward-Prowse puts the ball on a platter this pristine, it would be rude to not finish the chance.

Vitaly Janelt makes difficult volley look easy for 1-1 (goal video)

Degree of difficulty: 10/10. Unfortunately for Brentford, it still only counts as one.

Mohammed Salisu volleys off the post, off the goalkeeper, and in (goal video)

Starting goalkeeper David Raya simply cannot return from injury soon enough. He is, unfortunately for Brentford, still a month or two away.

Armando Broja beats Fernandez to make it 3-1 (goal video)

Che Adams chips it past Fernandez to score a goal from nothing (video)

