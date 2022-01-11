Transfer news: Jules Kounde to Liverpool move could happen this month

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sevilla center back Jules Kounde will have his $75 million release clause triggered by a Premier League club this month.

But, no, not that one. Or that one.

Often linked with Chelsea — who has several center backs potentially running out their contracts — or Manchester United — who badly needs depth at the position, Kounde could instead be signed by Liverpool in January.

Kounde has a release clause near $102 million and would join Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip as expensive Liverpool center backs. What it would mean for Joe Gomez is a question mark but surely there are not enough minutes for a man who’d like to return to the England national team fold at some point.

And El Nacional reports that Kounde is ready to make the move should Liverpool push the button on his expensive release clause.

Why Kounde to Liverpool and why now?

The 23-year-old is excellent on the ball in addition to his status as a powerful defender and would fit essentially any club, though what he means to Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla is irreplaceable.

We don’t know what Jurgen Klopp feels about the early days of Konate, 22, who has not been a regular starter but has largely played well, but Kounde covers an incredible amount of ground on the right side of a back line and would give Liverpool incredible control of its own-third as the Reds look to deploy adventuring Trent Alexander-Arnold in a free role that doesn’t exploit the right flank.

Signing him over a title rival? A bonus, though Kounde’s Champions League will be done for the season as Sevilla was sent into the Europa League following the UCL group stage.

