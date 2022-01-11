West Ham vs Norwich City live: How to watch, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham United hopes to strengthen its top-four stock when it hosts bottom-dwelling Norwich City at London’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live online at 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium).

The Irons have won back-to-back matches to arrest a winless run and are a point back of fourth-place Arsenal, though their five nearest chasers have player one or two fewer matches than David Moyes’ team.

WEST HAM vs NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith’s Norwich finally got another win under its belt, albeit in the FA Cup, when it won 1-0 at Charlton Athletic on Sunday.

West Ham will be another story, or at least a more difficult one.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kurt Zouma (hamstring), Vladimir Coufal (illness) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Aaron Cresswell (back), Said Benrahma (Africa Cup of Nations)

Norwich City team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Milot Rashica (groin), Todd Cantwell (illness) | OUT: Mathias Normann (abdomen), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Billy Gilmour (ankle), Lukas Rupp (thigh), Jonathan Rowe (illness)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham is a heavy favorite to win at -358. A Norwich City win would deal out +900 while a draw is +450.

Prediction

We can’t explain quite why — maybe the absence of Benrahma and potential absences of Coufal and Zouma — but Norwich City might just have a surprise result in them here. West Ham 1-1 Norwich City.

How to watch West Ham vs Norwich City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

