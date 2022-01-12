Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Rudiger’s first-half header made for an anti-climactic second leg of the League semifinal between Chelsea and Tottenham on Wednesday, as his lone goal of leg boosted the Blues into the final 3-0 on aggregate.

Chelsea will play either Arsenal or Liverpool in the final, and in an odd twist will get to watch both legs knowing they’re in the final after the Reds and Gunners’ first leg was postponed to Thursday.

The final will be played Feb. 27 at Wembley Stadium. Chelsea won the first leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Latest on Salah’s contract at Liverpool ]

Tottenham out-attempted Chelsea but was going to need three goals against a team that rarely concedes that many. And with Heung-min Son absent, Tottenham’s long odds grew longer.

So Thomas Tuchel’s on the precipice of a second trophy as Chelsea boss after lifting the European Cup last season when he took over for Frank Lampard.

And Antonio Conte will turn his attention to Sunday’s home North London derby knowing the Premier League and FA Cup are his lone routes back to Europe.

Antonio Rudiger puts Chelsea ahead 1-0 😤 pic.twitter.com/T69XQxbEdU — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 12, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola