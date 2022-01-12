West Ham vs Norwich City final score: Bowen rolls Canaries

Jarrod Bowen scored twice and could’ve had four as West Ham United handed Norwich City a 2-0 loss at London’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Bowen lifts David Moyes’ men into fourth, a point ahead of Arsenal, but the six teams chasing the Irons have played between one and three fewer matches.

Norwich, stunningly, is still just three points back of safety but remains bottom of the league with 10 points through 20 matches.

West Ham vs Norwich City final score, stats

West Ham 1-0 Norwich City

Scorers: Bowen 42′, 83′

Shot attempts: West Ham 13-7 Norwich City

Shots on goal: West Ham 5-3 Norwich City

Possession: West Ham 62-38 Norwich City

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Norwich City

1. Wide service commitment pays off: Vladimir Coufal’s availability for this match was a question mark for this one but he delivered the goods at right back and fellow fullback Arthur Masuaku checked in to set up Bowen’s second goal. Bowen also had the ball in the goal early in the match from a wide position but didn’t get the goal due to VAR review. The Irons sent 22 crosses into the box and only three connected, but it’s clearly a weakness for Norwich and their supporters will be used to seeing the philosophy against them.

2. No threat from Norwich City: Dean Smith’s men are working but it’s just not there, and the injury to Billy Gilmour that sent him back to parent club Chelsea has also really sucked some life out of Canaries. Is the only answer a couple of pieces in the transfer market? Things have gotten so bad at Carrow Road that Smith has asked fans to stop singing sarcastic songs about the team’s failure to find the goal.

3. Top-four requirements: Beating clubs like Norwich easily is key to the Irons hopes of a top-six finish and this was very comfortable. The clubs behind West Ham have matches-in-hand so creating even a somewhat-artificial advantage matters in a big way as clubs like Arsenal know they have to keep pace en route to level footing in matches played.

Man of the Match: Jarrod Bowen — He’s now two goals away from a double-digit goal and assist campaign, and the rambunctious playmaker very much looks to have found his very best level. At 25, this could last a while.

Jarrod Bowen just keeps doing the thing

Bowen had the ball in the goal twice early, and the second one stood up to Video Assistant Referee review to give the 25-year-old his fourth Premier League goal of the season. He’d add another in the second half.

Bowen was held off the scoresheet against Palace on New Year’s Day but now has two goals and four assists in his last three games.

His PL assist total sits at nine and he’s a menace in the final third. It’s not a surprise that the ex-Hull City man has been linked with Liverpool.

For the season he’s now scored eight times with 10 assists in 30 matches across all competitions.

Jarrod Bowen has the ball in the back of the net for the second time today and this time it counts! West Ham take a 1-0 lead. 📺: @peacockTV #WHUNOR pic.twitter.com/ThrimRDKR7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 12, 2022

