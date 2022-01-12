West Ham vs Norwich City live: How to watch, stream link, team news

By Jan 12, 2022, 2:46 PM EST
0 Comments

West Ham United hopes to strengthen its top-four stock when it hosts bottom-dwelling Norwich City at London’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live online at 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium).

WEST HAM vs NORWICH CITY STREAM LIVE

The Irons have won back-to-back matches to arrest a winless run and are a point back of fourth-place Arsenal, though their five nearest chasers have player one or two fewer matches than David Moyes’ team.

Dean Smith’s Norwich finally got another win under its belt, albeit in the FA Cup, when it won 1-0 at Charlton Athletic on Sunday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

West Ham will be another story, or at least a more difficult one.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kurt Zouma (hamstring), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Said Benrahma (Africa Cup of Nations)

Norwich City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mathias Normann (abdomen), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Billy Gilmour (ankle), Lukas Rupp (thigh)

How to watch West Ham vs Norwich City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

