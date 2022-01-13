Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Odds, prediction, history, form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa looks to complete a season sweep of Manchester United in a Premier League match that will see both clubs managed by different men than those that saw Villa win 1-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

That day saw Dean Smith’s men triumph over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hosts when Kortney Hause pushed home an 88th-minute goal on a day United took 28 of the game’s 35 shots.

Old rivals are now with Villa as ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is Villa’s manager and he’s bringing former Reds star Phillipe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

Ralf Rangnick is now leading Man United, his 4-2-2-2 getting mixed performances but mostly results in his short stint at the wheel.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester United.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United history

These two sides just met in United’s 1-0 FA Cup win on Monday, and Villa’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford earlier this season was its first win over the Red Devils since 2009.

United has 102 of the 192 matches between the two sides, drawing 40, and losing 50. The Villans haven’t won back-to-back Premier League matches with the Red Devils since… the division was still called League One in 1976.

Aston Villa, Manchester United recent form

Aston Villa last five fixtures – WLWLL | Last PL match: Lost 2-1 at Brentford

Manchester United last five fixtures – WWDWL | Last PL match : Lost 1-0 vs Wolves

Manchester United is a slight favorite to win away at Villa Park and would pay +135 for a win compared to Villa’s +190. A draw dishes out +240.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction

Villa’s improved, for sure, and will be buzzing after new signings Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne got across the line this week, but surely Man United is ready to snap out of its mini-funk. Cristiano Ronaldo has been speaking out and will surely be motivated, and hopefully Ralf Rangnick will opt for something different than the uninspiring 4-2-2-2. Even If the Red Devils don’t amp up their performance, Raphael Varane and David De Gea are a tough out at the back. Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester United.

