Cameroon advances at AFCON behind red-hot Aboubakar’s brace (video)

Vincent Aboubakar is the toast of Cameroon after scoring a brace for hosts on Thursday in their second-straight game to start the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Karl Toko Ekambi also had a brace in the 4-1 win over Ethiopia, which began with a goal from the underdogs but quickly became all about the Indomitable Lions.

Aboubakar scored twice before halftime in the opening day win over Burkina Faso but his goals weren’t from the spot on Thursday. Collins Fai had two assists in the win.

Cameroon clinches a spot in the knockout round ahead of their group stage finale against Cape Verde, who will need a win after falling to Burkina Faso on Thursday. Burkina Faso and Cape Verde are level on three points.

The top two teams in each group clinch spots in the knockout rounds, while four-of-six third-place teams head to the Round of 16.

The final is Feb. 6 at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

