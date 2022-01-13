Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and David Beckham announcing his name to the world takes center stage this week.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 17, as David Beckham scoring one of the most audacious goals in Premier League history to announce his name on the global stage is a truly memorable moment.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 17 – David Beckham scores incredible goal from halfway line

David Beckham scored a simply sensational goal for Manchester United against Wimbledon in August 1996, as this felt like the moment the then 21-year-old truly arrived as a global superstar.

He of course made a career out of scoring sensational goals as he won league titles in England, Spain, the USA and France and trophies galore with this Manchester United team, including the UEFA Champions League as part of the famous treble-winning team in 1999.

Beckham was one of the purest strikers of a ball the game has ever seen and is surely right up there with the best set-piece taker in history.

As for this amazing goal, Beckham picked up the ball on the halfway line and saw Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan off his line. He then pinged a beautiful strike over 60 yards and the ball hit the back of the net without touching the floor.

Cue wild celebrations with the United away fans at Selhurst Park, as Beckham showcased his penchant for the spectacular throughout his legendary career.

He would go on to score 146 goals for club and country but this is the goal that made him mainstream and the first one everyone remembers.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

18: Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first league title in 50 years

17: David Beckham scores amazing goal from halfway line

Follow @JPW_NBCSports