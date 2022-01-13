Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The semifinals of the 2021-22 League Cup see four Premier League heavyweights collide, as Chelsea vs Tottenham and Arsenal vs Liverpool take center stage.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]

Chelsea took a 2-0 first-leg advantage and rode it into the final, as Antonio Conte’s side allowed an early second-leg goal and didn’t find one of their own.

As for Arsenal and Liverpool, well, their semifinal first leg was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests results in the Liverpool camp (Jurgen Klopp revealed most of them turned out to be false positives after further tests) so they still have 180 minutes to go head-to-head for a place at Wembley.

All of this adds up to an intriguing finale as one of these four teams will lift the first domestic trophy of the season in February, and Manchester City’s dominance of this competition is over.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know for the League Cup action.

League Cup schedule, how to watch live, updates

Dates: Semifinals take place on January 5-20

How to watch: On ESPN+

Live updates: Scores via NBCSports.com

League Cup semifinals

First leg: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal – January 13

Second leg: Arsenal vs Liverpool – January 20

First leg: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham – January 5

Second leg: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea – January 12

League Cup final

Final to be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Follow @AndyEdMLS