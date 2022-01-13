League Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal open semifinal tie (prediction, odds, link)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last week’s postponed League Cup first leg between Arsenal and Liverpool means the Reds and Gunners kick off their tie knowing who they’ll meet in the final should they win the semifinal.

Chelsea beat Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate to seal their spot in next month’s final at Wembley, and Thomas Tuchel’s latest bid for silverware will run up against Mikel Arteta or Jurgen Klopp.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]

And while Liverpool remains alive in the fight for Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup silverware, a loss to the Reds would send Arsenal out of the 2021-22 season without a trophy unless they shock the world and chase down Man City for the PL crown.

Anfield is the spot for the the first leg. Below is everything you need to know for the League Cup action.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

League Cup odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

If Liverpool wins, it’s -115 to the bettor. Arsenal claiming a draw at Anfield pays out +290, barely worse than the +280.

League Cup schedule, how to watch live, updates

Dates: Semifinals take place on January 5-20

How to watch: On ESPN+

Live updates: Scores via NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

This one could boast fireworks as Arsenal bids to shake off an FA Cup upset at the hands of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool aims to protect its home turf while building on the defeat of Shrewsbury Town that started to build back from an ugly three-match run in the league. Goals for both? Goals for both. Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal.

League Cup semifinals

First leg: Liverpool vs Arsenal – January 13

Second leg: Arsenal vs Liverpool – January 20

First leg: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham – January 5

Second leg: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea – January 12

