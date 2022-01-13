Norwich vs Everton live: How to watch, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton hopes for a season sweep of Norwich City when its new-look side visits Carrow Road on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

Everton has added Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), and Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa, loan) in the January transfer window as Rafa Benitez tries to shake the Toffees out of a near season-long funk.

Since beating Norwich at Goodison Park on Sept. 25, Everton has won just once in 12 Premier League matches. The Toffees’ 19 points are eight clear of the bottom three.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hopefully be back again, though he’s missed most of the season and Richarlison remains out for the Toffees.

Norwich is yet to bring in any new faces and needs results quickly, as the Premier League’s bottom four is the only thing keeping their hopes of rising from 20th alive.

The Canaries have lost six-straight Premier League matches and haven’t scored a goal in that stretch, a PL scoreless run sitting at 551 minutes. Norwich is a point back of Newcastle and Burnley, and three points back of Watford. Newcastle and Watford also play at 10am ET Saturday, opening the door for bottom-three tumult.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

When it rains, it pours, and Billy Gilmour is back at parent club Chelsea for treatment while Christoph Zimmermann and Mathias Normann are joined on the sidelines by Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele. Josh Sargent (personal reasons) and Todd Cantwell (illness) could be available.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Alex Iwobi is with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations while Tom Davies out a while after tendon surgery. Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, and Jarrad Branthwaite could return but are relative longshots, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be fit to go despite a tight quadriceps.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Norwich City is +270 to win at home and a draw is near at +240, while Everton’s season status is reflected in its +100.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Norwich vs Everton prediction

Both teams feel due, but Everton just a bit more so. We’ll at least peg the Canaries to get on the scoreboard and end their long Premier League scoreless run. Norwich 1-2 Everton.

How to watch Norwich vs Everton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

