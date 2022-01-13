The Premier League transfers are heating up in the January window, with plenty of deals being done.
We all know that Premier League transfers are tough to complete in January, but it seems like more moves are happening this time around as teams at the top and bottom of the table are so close together and want to separate themselves.
This is going to be a lot of fun to keep track of.
To stay on top of the latest moves in and out of all 20 Premier League clubs, we will update the list below as transfers are confirmed.
Arsenal
Out
Harry Clarke (Hibernian) Loan
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma) Loan
Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough) Loan
Aston Villa
In
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) Loan
Lucas Digne (Everton) Undisclosed
Out
Keinan Davis (Nott’m Forest) Loan
Wesley (Internacional) Loan
Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Caleb Chukwuemeka (Livingston) Loan
Brentford
In
Jonas Lossl (Midtjylland)
Out
Lachlan Brook (Adelaide United) Loan
Joe Adams (Dundalk)
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin)
Out
Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) Loan
Kacper Kozlowski (Royale Union St-Gilloise)
Leo Ostigard (Genoa) Loan
Jurgen Locadia (Bochum) Undisclosed
Taylor Richards (Birmingham) Loan
Burnley
Out
Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe) Loan
Anthony Glennon (Barrow) Loan
Chris Wood (Newcastle) Undisclosed
Crystal Palace
In
Killian Phillips (Drogheda United)
Out
Jake O’Brien (Swindon Town) Loan
Everton
In
Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev)
Nathan Patterson (Rangers)
Out
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)
Leeds United
In
Mateo Joseph Fernandez (Espanyol)
Out
Ryan Edmondson (Port Vale) Loan
Cody Drameh (Cardiff City) Loan
Leicester City
Out
Jacob Wakeling (Barrow) Loan
Filip Benkovic (Released)
Liverpool
Out
Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone)
Morgan Boyes (Livingston)
Manchester City
Out
Ferran Torres (Barcelona)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) Loan
Manchester United
Out
Teden Mengi (Birmingham City) Loan
Ethan Laird (AFC Bournemouth) Loan
Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli) Loan
Newcastle United
In
Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)
Chris Wood (Burnley)
Norwich City
Out
Tom Dickson-Peters (Gillingham) Loan
Tyrese Omotoye (Carlisle) Loan
Bali Mumba (Peterborough United) Loan
Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) Loan
Southampton
In
Willy Caballero (Free)
Out
Sam McQueen (Retirement)
Jack Bycroft (Dorchester) Loan
Dan Nlundulu (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Jeremi Rodriguez (Burgos CF) Loan
Caleb Watts (Crawley Town) Loan
Watford
In
Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)
Hassane Kamara (Nice)
Samir (Udinese)
Edo Kayembe (Eupen)
Out
Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Loan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Hayao Kawabe (Grasshoppers)
Out
Theo Corbeanu (MK Dons) Loan