The latest transfer news focuses on Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal and USMNT star Sergino Dest being linked with Chelsea.

With the January transfer window almost at the halfway point, moves are starting to happen as teams get closer to the Jan. 31 deadline.

This is going to get very, very interesting, especially in the Premier League where the league table is so tight.

Below is some analysis on the latest reports out there.

Arsenal linked with move for Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic, 21, is no stranger to transfer reports and those reports have gone into overdrive. The Fiorentina and Serbia star is out of contract next summer and La Viola may look to cash in now as he continues to rip up Serie A.

Vlahovic has scored 37 goals in 56 games over the last two Serie A campaigns and has been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham and many other Premier League clubs.

Multiple reports claim that Arsenal will have to pay over $75 million to sign Vlahovic this month and the striker is demanding over $410,000 per week. Via the Independent, Fiorentina want the vast majority of the transfer fee up front and our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe Arsenal are trying to work out the finances to do a deal for Vlahovic in January.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked about the possibility of the Serbian striker joining his team.

“I’m really sorry to disappoint you but you know I’m not going to be discussing any transfer rumours,” Arteta said. “What I really want this month is that we have as many players fit and healthy, and we do as much as possible with these players. After that we have a strategy and we will do that when possible. Historically, this club has targeted the best players in the world and the best players have always been attracted to Arsenal. That situation hasn’t changed. It is a big advantage for us.”

Would this move be a good fit?

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract this summer, plus Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang highly-likely to leave by then too, Arteta needs a new forward to lead the line for Arsenal.

Vlahovic’s hold-up play would be really good ahead of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. It would all knit together nicely.

At the age of 21, Dusan Vlahovic fits the age profile of Arsenal’s recent recruitment strategy and all of this makes too much sense. Most importantly, if he signs for Arsenal this January he could score the goals which keeps them in the top four.

Arsenal are currently in the top four but need a big second half of the season to get them back in the UEFA Champions League. After years of being way out of the top four hunt, Arsenal must speculate to accumulate.

USMNT star wants to stay at Barcelona

According to one of Dest’s agent Michael Reschke (who spoke to German outlet BILD), the USMNT full back will not leave Barcelona in January.

Dest, 21, appears to have lost the right back role to 38-year-old Dani Alves who recently returned to Barca and several reports in Spain say that new Barcelona coach Xavi is hoping to sell Dest to fund new transfers.

However, it sounds likes Dest will be sticking around at the Nou Camp: “He has no intention of changing clubs,” Reschke said.

Dest has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich as well as Chelsea, as the latter have a serious injury problem at full back with Ben Chilwell out for the season and Reece James going down with a serious injury too.

Chelsea are trying to bring Emerson Palmeri back from his loan spell at Lyon, but are struggling to do so, and are very short in the wing-back positions.

If Dest has a change of heart then a move to Chelsea could suit him well. He is a very technical and attack-minded full back who can play easily on either flank. That said, the physicality of the Premier League may take him a little while to get used to.

It would be smart for Dest to wait until the summer and then see where he fits into Xavi’s plans and the other options that my be out there for him.

