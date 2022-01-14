Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa looks to complete a season sweep of Manchester United at Villa Park on Saturday while avenging an early-week FA Cup loss to the Red Devils (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Villa won 1-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season, though that Premier League match saw both clubs managed by different men.

That day saw Dean Smith’s men triumph over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hosts when Kortney Hause pushed home an 88th-minute goal on a day United took 28 of the game’s 35 shots.

Old rivals are now with Villa as ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is Villa’s manager and he’s bringing former Reds star Phillipe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

Ralf Rangnick is now leading Man United, his 4-2-2-2 getting mixed performances but mostly results in his short stint at the wheel.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Aston Villa will be without five players, not including Ashley Young who has “an outside chance” of playing against his former side. Marvelous Nakamba is out for weeks, while Leon Bailey’s slow return remains… slow. John McGinn is suspended while Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are suspended while Paul Pogba is still about a month away from returning to training. Anthony Martial is a long shot with a knee injury while Eric Bailly is at the Africa Cup of Nations. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, and Jadon Sancho are questionable but there’s a decent chance all will pass fit for selection.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

