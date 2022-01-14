Aubameyang diagnosed with heart lesions after recovering from COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was diagnosed with heart lesions after recovering from COVID-19 at the African Cup of Nations, ruling him out of their game against Ghana on Friday.

[ MORE: Canada star Alphonso Davies to miss “weeks” due to heart inflammation ]

The “cardiac lesions” were found in a check by African Football Confederation medical officials who examined Aubameyang after he returned from a positive virus test to ensure he was OK to return to action. The medical officials “did not want to take any risks” and said Aubameyang was not able to play against Ghana, the Gabon Football Federation said in a statement on Friday.

Aubameyang tested positive at an airport on arrival in Cameroon last week and was put into isolation. He missed Gabon’s first game, a 1-0 win over Comoros.

[ TRANSFER CHAT: USMNT players potentially (or already) on the move in January ]

He tested negative for the virus and was out of isolation two days before the Ghana game and was expected to return to the team.

Gabon forward Axel Meye and midfielder Mario Lemina were also prevented from playing against Ghana after they also had cardiac lesions, the Gabon federation said. They had also been in isolation after positive virus tests.

Gabon could qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Ghana in Yaounde.