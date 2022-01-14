Brighton vs Crystal Palace, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

Brighton vs Crystal Palace is a big rivalry game at the Amex Stadium on Friday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as two bitter rivals collide. STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON v CRYSTAL PALACE

Graham Potter’s Brighton have kicked on in recent weeks and are pushing for European qualification, while Patrick Vieira’s Palace are three places and four points below them in the table. The Seagulls have won two of their last three and are unbeaten in that run as goals have finally started to flow. After drawing plenty of games, Potter has seen the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck step up in recent weeks and that quartet is key to Brighton sealing a top 10 finish. At the very least. Brighton are missing plenty of players through injury but they’re flexible and will be roared on by their home fans who are desperate for derby day success.

As for Palace, they’re missing talisman Wilfried Zaha who is representing the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have stepped up admirably in his absence in recent weeks. This season Palace have had a nasty habit of dominating games but coughing up late goals and that happened at home against Brighton in the reverse fixture. Neal Maupay equalized deep into stoppage time to snatch a point for Brighton in that one but Palace have won on their last two trips to Brighton. Palace will be hoping they can use their newfound clinical edge (they’ve scored seven goals in their last four PL games) to close the gap on Brighton and push for a top 10 finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

The Seagulls have finally seen their injury issues subside as captain Lewis Dunk (knee) and Yves Bissouma (Africa Cup of Nations duty) are their two key absentees. Jeremy Sarmiento is out, while Enock Mwepu suffered a hamstring knock. All of that means Graham Potter will have plenty of options in defense as Shane Duffy and Dan Burn are likely to feature once again at center back.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate are playing at the Africa Cup of Nations (representing Ghana and Senegal respectively), while James McArthur is a doubt after a thigh injury. Christian Benteke, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise will be the key men in attack for Palace, while Conor Gallagher is back fit and back to his best in central midfield.

