Burnley vs Leicester City live: How to watch, stream link, odds, prediction

Burnley needs attacking heroes to step up if it wants to pull out of the Premier League’s bottom three with a win over Leicester City at Turf Moor on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The 18th-place Clarets have played the fewest matches in the league but there’s no skipping over their status in the bottom three. With 17th-place Watford visiting No. 19 Newcastle on Saturday, a win from Burnley will feel doubly good.

They’re also without Maxwel Cornet, who’s off at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Chris Wood, who looks destined for Newcastle United. Ashley Barnes is also out and when you’re thinking how welcome his return would be, you see the depth of worry at Turf Moor.

Enter Leicester City, who’s been enigmatic this season and will be missing a load of players including stars Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Wilfred Ndidi. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have to step up and Patson Daka will also be in focus over the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Leicester City.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Ashley Barnes and Maxwel Cornet are out, while Chris Wood looks set for a move to Newcastle. COVID-19 concerns include Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil, Charlie Taylor, Erik Pieters, and Matej Vyrda. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is a question mark, with Sean Dyche saying he’s 50-50.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Jonny Evans (thigh) will miss out with a thigh injury and Jamie Vardy is also out along with Ricardo Pereira and Wesley Fofana. Those are important pieces, while also missing are AFCON participants Kelechi Iheanacho, Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, and Wilfred Ndidi, who are joined on the sidelines by Luke Thomas, Boubakary Soumare, James Justin, and Ryan Bertrand. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu could play.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers have this one tight, with Burnley getting +185 for a win and Leicester City +145 if it wins. A draw would deal out +230.

Burnley vs Leicester City prediction

This could be one of those matches with a ton of goals from odd places, as Burnley attempts to find scorers outside of their usual bunch and Leicester finds the cracks in the back. Burnley 1-1 Leicester City.

How to watch Burnley vs Leicester City live, stream and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

