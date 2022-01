Manchester City vs Chelsea is a massive game in the Premier League title race on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as two heavyweights collide at the Etihad Stadium.

This will be epic.

Pep Guardiola’s boys are on fire right now and have won 11 games on the spin in the Premier League, moving them 10 points clear atop the table. Chelsea sit in second and this is a huge opportunity for City to deal Chelsea’s title hopes a hammer blow, while also making it very tough for third-place Liverpool too. Guardiola rotated his side expertly over the festive period and injuries have been fairly kind to City. Defensively they continue to excel and they have so many options in attacking midfield that everyone has stopped talking about them signing a central striker. For now. City have struggled against Chelsea as they lost three times in a row to Thomas Tuchel’s side at the end of last season. However, they did beat them comfortably at Stamford Bridge earlier this season and will be the red-hot favorites heading into this game.

As for Chelsea, Tuchel will take confidence from the FA Cup, PL and UEFA Champions League final wins against City at the end of last season, but he knows this will be their toughest test left in the league. The Blues are in the League Cup final and their confidence, and defensive stability, is starting to return. The Romelu Lukaku situation is now sorted out and everyone has moved on, and this feels like a pivotal game in Chelsea’s season. Win and they could challenge for the title, like many (including yours truly) tipped them to do at the start of the campaign. Lose? Well, that is pretty much goodnight Vienna for their title dreams. What a game this should be as Chelsea’s defensive juggernaut tries to halt City’s slick attack in a real clash of styles.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester City injury news, lineup options

John Stones is a doubt after suffering a knock, while Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko both recently had positive COVID-19 test results. Liam Delap remains out with an ankle injury and Riyad Mahrez is representing Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Jack Grealish should come into the starting lineup, while Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias are expected to play at center back.

Chelsea injury news, lineup options

The Blues have Ben Chilwell out for the season after his ACL injury and Reece James is set to miss plenty of time with a hamstring problem. That leaves Thomas Tuchel short at wing-back but it is likely Cesar Azpilicueta will line up on the right and Marcos Alonso on the left. Andreas Christensen is out after a positive COVID-19 test. The only other issues are Edouard Mendy being at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, while Trevoh Chalobah is out with a hamstring issue.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports