Premier League odds for Matchweek 22 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 22, with Manchester City vs Chelsea and Tottenham vs Arsenal taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 2-0 Watford

Liverpool 3-1 Brentford

West Ham 3-0 Leeds

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Wolves 1-2 Southampton

Norwich City 1-0 Everton

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 22

Friday, January 14: (+105) Brighton vs Crystal Palace (+280). Draw: +220

Saturday, January 15: (-150) Manchester City vs Chelsea (+400). Draw: +270

Saturday, January 15: (+130) Wolves vs Southampton (+230). Draw: +210

Saturday, January 15: (+265) Norwich City vs Everton (+100). Draw: +240

Saturday, January 15:(+105) Newcastle vs Watford (+250). Draw: +250

Saturday, January 15: (+190) Aston Villa vs Manchester United (+135). Draw: +240

Sunday, January 16:(-358) Liverpool vs Brentford (+900). Draw: +450

Sunday, January 16: (-159) West Ham vs Leeds (+380). Draw: +320

Sunday, January 16: (+130) Tottenham vs Arsenal (+210). Draw: +225

