Tottenham vs Arsenal is a huge North London Derby on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams are battling to finish in the top four.

What a pivotal game this is for both teams and their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Antonio Conte and Spurs are struggling for form but they have plenty of games in-hand on their top four rivals and know they must win this game against Arsenal to get some momentum going for the second half of the season. Harry Kane is usually ready to roll, and score, in the NLD and Tottenham need their talisman to carry them this weekend. With Heung-min Son out injured there will be even more pressure for Kane to produce goals. Although Spurs have improved defensively under Conte, they’re still struggling to create chances consistently and put them away. But as the famous cliche goes, form goes out of the window when derby day rolls around and Spurs will be hoping that’s the case after their limp exit in the League Cup at the semifinal stage to London rivals Chelsea over the last week. Going into this game Tottenham are just two points behind Arsenal, but crucially they have two games in-hand over their bitter rivals.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are reeling a little from their FA Cup exit to second-tier Nottingham Forest last weekend and the Gunners boss will want to see a positive reaction from his young side. Arsenal have been in good form in the PL in recent months and have dragged themselves into the top four conversation by beating teams in the bottom half of the table. After this clash they have a run of very winnable games coming up and they must go into that stretch with good vibes. Defensively Arteta’s side are improving all the time and they were unlucky to lose at home to Man City last time out in the PL, but they continue to be their own worst enemies in these big games against the top teams. Let’s see if Arsenal’s talented youngsters learned from that implosion against Man City. They did beat Tottenham 3-1 in the reverse fixture this season, but this Spurs side are a much different proposition under Conte after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Spurs are without Heung-min Son, which is a huge blow, while it appears Tanguy Ndombele may have played his last game for the club as Antonio Conte has been instructed to leave him out of the squad. Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Steven Bergwijn and Sergio Reguilon are all battling to be fit for this huge clash, as Conte has plenty of defensive injuries to contend with. That means Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga are likely to line up at the back.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

The Gunners are starting to see injuries pile up and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny all away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the squad is looking thinner than usual. Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Martin Odegaard. Expect Albert Sambi Lokonga could have a key role to play in central midfield, especially with Granit Xhaka suspended as Calum Chambers and Ben White could line up in midfield.

