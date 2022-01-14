Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tottenham vs Arsenal is a huge North London Derby on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) and below you can find information on their recent form, the latest odds, predicted lineup and more.

UPDATE: 48 hours before the game, Arsenal have requested the match should be postponed due to a lack of players via injuries, suspension, COVID-19 and players at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Premier League will decide on Saturday if the game will go ahead, or be postponed.

These bitter rivals are battling to finish in the top four and this is a pivotal game for both and their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta know a positive result in this game could propel their teams in the second half of the season.

Below you will find plenty of key information ahead of the North London Derby with the latest Tottenham vs Arsenal odds and much more.

These games are always special occasions in the Premier League season.

Tottenham, Arsenal recent Premier League form

Tottenham last five fixtures – WDWDW | Last match: 1-0 win at Watford

Arsenal last five fixtures – LWWWW | Last match: 2-1 defeat vs Manchester City

Who has more wins Tottenham or Arsenal? (all completions head-to-head)

Tottenham wins: 66

Arsenal wins: 84

Draws: 54

Projected lineups

Tottenham (3-4-2-1)

—– Lloris —–

— Sanchez — Dier — Davies —

— Royal — Hojbjerg — Winks — Reguilon —

—- Moura —- Lo Celso —-

—– Kane —–

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

—– Ramsdale —–

— Tomiyasu — Gabriel — White — Tierney —

—- Lokonga —- Chambers —-

—- Saka —- Smith Rowe —- Martinelli —-

—– Lacazette —–

Tottenham vs Arsenal odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham are the slight favorites to win at +145, while Arsenal are at +185. The draw is +225.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction

It’s tough to see much between these teams and I’m going for a draw, but an entertaining one. Both teams need to go for the win to boost their top four hopes and that will add to the spectacle. Expect the pressure to get to a few players and it to be a proper feisty encounter. Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports