Wolves vs Southampton should be a really entertaining clash on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) at Molineux, as two in-form teams collide.

Wolves are coming off the back of a big win at Manchester United and Bruno Lage’s side remain tough to break down and continue to create plenty of chances. They are just outside the top four battle and now have a very winnable run of games which they will look to attack as they push for European qualification. Raul Jimenez is still getting back towards his best and Wolves’ main strength this season has been their incredible defensive record as they’ve conceded just 14 goals in 19 games. They’ve only scored 14 goals, which is an issue, but they are so tough to play against and beat Southampton 1-0 in the reverse game earlier this season.

As for Southampton, well, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are four games unbeaten and have won two of their last three. They had their biggest win of the season in midweek at home against Brentford (4-1) as they scored three or more goals in a home PL game for the first time since November 2017. On the back of new ownership group, Sport Republic, taking control of the club, it has been a very good start to 2022 for the Saints. Armando Broja is their main man up top as the Chelsea loanee is a star in the making, while Saints continue to rotate their formation and players game by game. That makes them a tough opponent to prepare for and this will be a really physical battle in the West Midlands.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Long-term absentees Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto and Yerson Mosquera remain out for Wolves, while Hwang Hee-chan is out with a thigh issue until February. Romain Saiss is representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, so Marcal is likely to start at center back and Leander Dendoncker could fill in there.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy remains a doubt after his hamstring injury, while Yan Valery is available after his one-game suspension. Valentino Livramento continues to work his way back to full fitness after a knee issue, while Kyle Walker-Peters could return after a recent positive COVID-19 tests. Will Smallbone remains out with a calf issue, plus Moussa Djenepo is representing Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

How to watch Wolves vs Southampton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

