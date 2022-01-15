Erling Haaland pressed by Dortmund to make transfer decision now (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Erling Haaland’s contract release clause at Borussia Dortmund has been in the news nearly as much — if not more? — than his on-field heroics, and that’s saying something because the Norwegian is as prolific a young scorer as anyone… even Kylian Mbappe.

And we may see an end to that talk without the release clause being activated, as it seems Haaland has had enough of BVB’s pressure to decide whether he’ll sign a new contract, one that would certainly carry a much higher release clause, or bag Dortmund a larger sum of money, now.

“The last six months I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund but now the club has started to press me into making a decision but all I want to do is to play football,” says a translation of his Friday comments (video below. “But they press me to make a decision about my future so that means I have to make a decision soon.

“They have started to put a lot of pressure on me and I have to accept that. I have a lot of respect for the club and the fans. So now is the time to get things started. … That is what they want. It means that things will happen now.”

Erling Haaland’s frustration is understandable

Haaland wants to be at his best for his teammate and has resisted commenting at length until now.

It’s understandable that Dortmund wants to maximize the return on its Haaland investment and maybe they think the Norwegian will be more tempted to stay if forced into a decision.

But Haaland doesn’t have to make a decision now. Dortmund certainly won’t bench one of the best forwards in the world just because he won’t push the end of his contract forward (essentially).

“I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football because that is when I’m at my best, not when other things come into my mind,” Haaland said. “They have put pressure on a while so it is time to get things started.”

He was asked when he’d want to decide his future in an ideal world by Jan Aage Fjortoft.

“Not now because we are in the middle of a difficult period with a lot of games. All I want to do is play football but I can’t do that now.”

This has Manchester City written all over it, doesn’t it? We still think there’s a chance Haaland takes a short-term raise in exchange for a higher release clause, but there’s gotta be a bottom-line somewhere for BVB.

Here is the whole @ErlingHaaland – interview with English subtitles.

Also about:

– I wanted to score 3

– we had a great training-week https://t.co/ayhMsUqbfQ — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 15, 2022

