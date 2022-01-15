Kevin De Bruyne’s fantastic goal may have just buried Chelsea’s title hopes, but the Manchester City star is aware there’s another team in the title fight.

“They need to be almost perfect but there’s another team dangling there, so just keep doing what we have to do,” De Bruyne said after City beat his former team 1-0 on Saturday.

“We knew if we won today we’d make the gap bigger on [Chelsea]. We don’t have to look at that. We’ve been in this situation before where we are points ahead but even the second year we were the same points behind and a lot of things can change and the momentum can swing very quickly. The team was focused on the job that we had to do and that’s the only thing.

City wasn’t perfect on Saturday. Jack Grealish was saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga 1v1 but Ederson was forced to make an incredible save on Romelu Lukaku with the game very much in the balance.

But it was De Bruyne who found a way home when he turned N’Golo Kante (!!!) and fired a seeing-eye shot through traffic that found its home inside the far post for a huge winner.

“I got away from him on the right and I was looking where the spaces are but they were dropping off, dropping off, so I just found that little angle and it worked perfectly,” De Bruyne said. “It’s always very difficult to play against them. They are very tight defensively. They know what they are doing. I don’t think that we gave a lot away. We played the game that we need to play. You can’t be too open. We did what we needed to do.”

City looked more dangerous throughout and the reigning Premier League champions are now 13 points clear at the top. City have now won 12 games in a row and are surging towards back-to-back titles. but Liverpool can cut the gap at the top to eight points if they win their games-in-hand.

