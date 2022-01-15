Manchester City vs Chelsea final score: This clash was decided by a moment of magic by Kevin de Bruyne, as Pep Guardiola’s side extend their lead atop the Premier League table.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

City looked more dangerous throughout and De Bruyne won it in the second half as the reigning Premier League champions are now 13 points clear at the top.

Chelsea never really got going in a game they had to win, as City have now won 12 games in a row and are surging towards back-to-back titles.

Liverpool can cut the gap at the top to eight points if they win their games in hand, but all signs points towards another title parade at the Etihad Stadium in May.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Newcastle vs Watford final score: Magpies flop after taking lead James Ward-Prowse scores stunning free kick – Video Premier League schedule: How to watch live, stream links, start times, dates

Manchester City vs Chelsea final score, stats

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Goals scored: De Bruyne 70′

Shots: Manchester City 11, Chelsea 4

Shots on target: Manchester City 6, Chelsea 1

Possession: Manchester City 56, Chelsea 44

Three things we learned from Manchester City vs Chelsea

1. City are the champions elect: Liverpool are the only team that can catch City now and even if they win their games in-hand, they need City to lose three of their final 16 games to have a chance of winning the title. That doesn’t seem likely. City have won 12 in a row and have been consistently excellent throughout the last three months. Guardiola has rotated his team perfectly and different players are stepping up all the time. City are the champions elect, even if they don’t want to admit it.

2. Lukaku has a point about Chelsea’s playing style: When he revealed he wasn’t a fan of Tuchel’s tactics, many questioned what the heck Lukaku was talking about. Maybe he’s got a point? Lukaku made so many good runs, especially in the first half, but Chelsea were slow on the ball and not direct enough to find him. He needs a partner up top, someone like Werner? In the second half Lukaku was denied by Ederson with his only chance of the game and Chelsea have to find a way to get the best out of him if they want to win other trophies and defend their Champions League trophy. Their Premier League dreams are done after this defeat.

3. De Bruyne holds a grudge: Kevin de Bruyne scored the winner and he has now scored five goals against Chelsea, his former club. That means KDB has scored more goals against Chelsea than against any other PL team and he clearly wants to remind them it was a mistake to let him leave. Of course, both he and Chelsea were in different places when he was allowed to depart Stamford Bridge but Kevin de Bruyne is making them rue the day they allowed him to leave for Wolfsburg. His beautiful goal sealed the win and he got the better of N’Golo Kante, which few people have ever done. A classy display.

Man of the Match: Kevin de Bruyne – He had the game-winning moment and oozed class throughout. Plus, a special word for Raheem Sterling who caused City’s defense (and especially Alonso) so many problems.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Romelu Lukaku runs towards goal but can’t make the most of it

Lukaku with the great run, but the pass to Ziyech misses the mark. 💻: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/U6XHuSKlyM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 15, 2022

Jack Grealish denied by Kepa

Kepa with the huge save on the Grealish shot to keep the match level! 💻: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/FVmHIgOs9B — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 15, 2022

Ederson denies Lukaku after Kovacic played him in

De Bruyne curls home a beauty to win it

Follow @JPW_NBCSports