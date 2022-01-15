Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Chelsea is a massive game in the Premier League title race on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium) and here you can find the latest odds, projected lineups, plus details on the history, recent form and much more.

With two heavyweights colliding at the Etihad Stadium, this is going be epic.

There is so much respect between Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, and the latter secured three-straight wins against City at the end of last season, but Guardiola prevailed earlier this season at Stamford Bridge.

These two giants are becoming bitter rivals as they continue to battle for all of the top trophies.

Below you will find plenty of key information ahead of this massive clash with the latest Manchester City vs Chelsea odds and much more.

Manchester City, Chelsea recent Premier League form

Manchester City last five fixtures – WWWWW | Last match: 2-1 win at Arsenal

Chelsea last five fixtures – DDWDD | Last match: 2-2 draw vs Liverpool

Who has more wins Manchester City or Chelsea? (all competitions head-to-head)

Manchester City wins: 60

Chelsea wins: 71

Draws: 60

Projected lineups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

—– Ederson —–

— Walker — Dias — Laporte — Cancelo —

—- Rodri —- Silva —-

—- Jesus —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Sterling —–

Chelsea (3-4-2-1)

—– Kepa —–

— Rudiger — Silva — Sarr —

— Azpilicueta — Jorginho — Kante — Alonso —

—- Mount —- Pulisic —-

—– Lukaku —–

Manchester City vs Chelsea odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The hosts are the favorites at -152, while Chelsea are massive underdogs (for them anyway) at +400. The draw is +280.

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

It is tough to bet against City this weekend but Chelsea know how to make it tough for them. That said, City are in top form and seem to be able to find a way to win every game at the moment. It will be tight, but Pep’s boys will get it done. Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea.

