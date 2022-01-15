Norwich vs Everton: The Toffees slumped to another sad defeat in the Premier League — a 2-1 final score — at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Michael Keane started the scoring (in the wrong goal) in the 16th minute, and two minutes later Adam Idah made it 2-0 to Norwich. Richarlison pulled a goal back with a sensation overhead kick right on the hour mark, but that’s as close as Everton would get.

The victory pushes Norwich (13 points) into 18th place (up from 20th), now just one point behind 17th-place Watford after they came back to secure a late draw with Newcastle (12 points – 19th place) on Saturday. Everton currently occupy 15th place, with the relegation zone quickly closing in.

Norwich vs Everton final score, stats, results

Final score: Norwich 2, Everton 1

Goal scorers: Norwich (Keane 16′ – OG, Idah 18′), Everton (Richarlison 60′)

Shots: Norwich 12, Everton 12

Shots on target: Norwich 3, Everton 5

Possession: Norwich 41%, Everton 59%

3 things we learned – Norwich vs Everton

1. A goal for Norwich, finally: Heading into matchweek 22 on Saturday, Norwich hadn’t scored a Premier League goal since Nov. 30 — a span of 46 days, or six games. Josh Sargent playing a part in the first goal — even if it wasn’t a teammate in yellow and green that scored — is an encouraging sign for Norwich and the USMNT. That said, Everton happily played their part.

2. No relief for Rafa, still: Everton, a club which has spent nearly $700 million on transfers since Farhad Moshiri purchased the club in February 2016, are just six points clear of the relegation zone after playing half of their games for the season. Injured players are returning to the team, but the team is not improving. The Toffees have now won just one of their last 13 Premier League games (1W-2D-10L). A banner reading “Rafa, get out of our club” was unfurled in the away end immediately after the full-time whistle.

3. Relegation no longer a foregone conclusion: Sure, Norwich have done very little of the work themselves by losing six straight ahead of beating Everton. Sure, they’ve played (as many as four) more games than the other sides in the relegation battle. Sure, they’re only dreaming of staying up because everyone around them also refuses to win games. And still, they look more alive now than at any other point this season.

Man of the Match: Pierre Lees-Melou – The Frenchman was a terror in midfield (3 tackles, 4 interceptions, 2 clearances) and was typically the starting point for Norwich’s counter-attacks, which were rather effective for a change.

Norwich vs Everton highlights

