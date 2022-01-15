Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League has granted Arsenal’s request to postpone Sunday’s North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur due to a lack of available first-team players.

Arsenal made the request 48 hours before the game thanks to injuries, suspension, COVID-19 and players at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Here is the full Premier League statement, via Tottenham’s site:

Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4:30pm on Sunday 16 January. With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club’s application. The decision is a result of a combination of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. All clubs are able to apply for a postponement if COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request. The League apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who would have attended or watched the game – we are fully aware that postponements disappoint clubs and fans. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk. The Premier League’s postponement rules are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition. Club requests are assessed on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the Omicron variant. The Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of COVID-19; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The detail within all applications is scrutinised by the League’s specialist staff before the Board makes its decision. Click here to read the updated guidance on the Premier League’s match postponement process.

Everything after the jump is from our original preview post of the scheduled North London derby: Tottenham vs Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Arsenal is a huge North London Derby on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) and below you can find information on their recent form, the latest odds, predicted lineup and more.

The Premier League will decide on Saturday if the game will go ahead, or be postponed.

These bitter rivals are battling to finish in the top four and this is a pivotal game for both and their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta know a positive result in this game could propel their teams in the second half of the season.

Below you will find plenty of key information ahead of the North London Derby with the latest Tottenham vs Arsenal odds and much more.

These games are always special occasions in the Premier League season.

Tottenham, Arsenal recent Premier League form

Tottenham last five fixtures – WDWDW | Last match: 1-0 win at Watford

Arsenal last five fixtures – LWWWW | Last match: 2-1 defeat vs Manchester City

Who has more wins Tottenham or Arsenal? (all completions head-to-head)

Tottenham wins: 66

Arsenal wins: 84

Draws: 54

Projected lineups

Tottenham (3-4-2-1)

—– Lloris —–

— Sanchez — Dier — Davies —

— Royal — Hojbjerg — Winks — Reguilon —

—- Moura —- Lo Celso —-

—– Kane —–

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

—– Ramsdale —–

— Tomiyasu — Gabriel — White — Tierney —

—- Lokonga —- Chambers —-

—- Saka —- Smith Rowe —- Martinelli —-

—– Lacazette —–

Tottenham vs Arsenal odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham are the slight favorites to win at +145, while Arsenal are at +185. The draw is +225.

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction

It’s tough to see much between these teams and I’m going for a draw, but an entertaining one. Both teams need to go for the win to boost their top four hopes and that will add to the spectacle. Expect the pressure to get to a few players and it to be a proper feisty encounter. Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal.

