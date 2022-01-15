West Ham vs Leeds: The Hammers will try to strengthen their grip on a top-four place in the Premier League when Marcelo Bielsa’s boys visit the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

After a slump which saw them win just one of seven Premier League games (1W-2D-4L), West Ham have bounced back and reeled off three straight victories over three bottom-half sides. Once again, David Moyes and Co., sit 4th in the table.

Leeds, on the other hand, are languishing far too close to the relegation zone for their liking. After finishing 9th in their return to the Premier League last season, anything and everything has gone wrong this campaign. In truth, the troubles began last spring, before the 2021-22 season’s end. Six points is all that presently stands between Leeds and the drop.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Leeds this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kurt Zouma (hamstring), Tomas Soucek (illness), Mark Noble (knee) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Said Benrahma (international duty), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Pascal Struijk (knee), Junior Firpo (head), Rodrigo (calf) | OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Rodrigo (heel), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Diego Llorente (suspension), Tyler Roberts (leg), Jamie Shackleton (achilles), Daniel James (adductor), Joe Gelhardt (ankle), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (-159) | Leeds (+380) | Draw (+320)

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

