Weston McKennie’s earned the trust of Max Allegri and the Juventus coach got a second-headed goal from the USMNT midfielder this week in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Udinese on Saturday.

McKennie scored a headed goal at midweek to give Juve a lead in its 2-1 loss to Inter Milan for the Italian Super Cup, and was back at it four days later.

This time it was a leap in the heart of the box to meet a cross from Mattia De Sciglio.

McKennie had a key pass and connected on 33-of-40 passes in the win, taking three shots and registering three tackles and three interceptions.

The USMNT star chalks up his third Serie A goal of this season and fourth across all competitions.

It’s his 10th career goal with Juventus in 68 appearances, and McKennie his chipped in three assists, That’s already superior to his Schalke return of five goals and seven assists in 91 matches.

ANOTHER GAME, ANOTHER HEADER FOR WESTON MCKENNIE 💥 pic.twitter.com/kbMVMOVn3K — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 15, 2022

