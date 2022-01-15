Wolves vs Southampton final score: Hosts boost European hopes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves beat Southampton at Molineux to boost their European hopes, as they won after a dramatic finish.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Jimenez slotted home a first half penalty kick and Coady bundled home after a free kick caused chaos to make it 2-0.

James Ward-Prowse scored a beautiful free kick to make it 2-1, and Romain Perraud hit the bar late on as Saints almost equalized. But Adama Traore made it 3-1 in stoppage time to seal the win.

Bruno Lage is doing a fine job in the West Midlands, as Wolves continue to exceed expectations and have conceded just 15 goals in 20 games this season.

The win moves Wolves on to 31 for the season and they are just six points off the top four and have a game in-hand. Southampton remain on 24 points after their first defeat in five.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Newcastle vs Watford final score: Magpies flop after taking lead James Ward-Prowse scores stunning free kick – Video Premier League schedule: How to watch live, stream links, start times, dates

Wolves vs Southampton final score, stats

Wolves 3-1 Southampton

Goals scored: Wolves – Jimenez 37′, Coady 59′, Traore 90+1′; Southampton – Ward-Prowse 84′

Shots: Wolves 9, Southampton 13

Shots on target: Wolves 5, Southampton 10

Possession: Wolves 41, Southampton 59

Three things we learned from Wolves vs Southampton

1. Jose Sa key to European dream: He was busy throughout and the Portuguese goalkeepers holds the key to Wolves’ European hopes. If he continues to play like this, Wolves have a real chance and he’s been a huge success after his summer arrival from Olympiacos. It was going to take a lot to replace Rui Patricio but Wolves’ solid defensive base is built around Sa. They have enough quality elsewhere to win games and if they can continue to concede very few goals they will be in the top six battle all season long.

2. Ward-Prowse joins elite company: This was not a typical JWP curler, but his hammer free kick from distance was a thing of beauty. He now joins Thierry Henry and Gianfranco Zola as scoring 12 Premier League goals direct from free kicks and only David Beckham (18) has scored more than him in PL history. Ward-Prowse is in incredible form and he is pushing his game to new levels as he battles to try and seal a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

3. VAR causes controversy: Wolves got a penalty and Southampton didn’t for two very similar situations. Bednarek caught Ait-Nouri and a spot kick was given, while Romeu was clipped by Dendoncker and nothing was given. It was a clear case of a lack of consistency and Southampton will feel aggrieved that referee Michael Salisbury wasn’t called to the pitch-side monitor like he had been for Wolves’ penalty.

Man of the Match: Max Kilman – Brilliant defensively and he’s having a great season.

Wolves make Saints pay

Southampton dominated early on but couldn’t make the most of set-piece opportunities and they were punished.

After a lengthy VAR review, a penalty kick was awarded as Jan Bednarek clipped Rayan Ait-Nouri in the box, and Raul Jimenez stepped up to slot home.

At the other end Mohammed Salisu was twice denied by Jose Sa, then Nathan Tella missed a great chance to equalize.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

VAR drama, as Coady scores

At one end Southampton thought they should have had a penalty kick, as Romeu was clipped by Dendoncker in the box in a very similar incident to the penalty awarded to Wolves.

But nothing was given.

At the other end Wolves then went 2-0 up as a free kick saw Fraser Forster get it all wrong as he came for the cross and was caught out.

Max Kilman’s header bounced against the post and Coady was on hand to head home.

Ward-Prowse with another stunner, but Wolves prevail

Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse scored a stunning free kick to set up a wild finish and make it 2-1.

Perraud then hit the woodwork with a fine header as Saints were inches away from making it 2-2.

Moments later substitute Traore missed a great chance, then he raced cleared to finish as he scored his first goal of the season and sealed the win for Wolves.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports