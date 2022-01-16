Liverpool snapped their three-game winless skid in Premier League play, with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

[ MORE: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford recap & highlights ]

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from Merseyside after Liverpool vs Brentford, as the Reds cruised to a comfortable victory without Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane…

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane…

“It’s completely normal. We knew it would happen when the boys went away. It’s really helpful the result today to calm these discussions down a little bit. You’re right, I understand the thoughts behind it, but they are not here so we don’t talk about the boys who are not in. We find ways to break the opponents down. We wish the boys in Africa the best of luck. We were celebrating when Mo scored last night and Sadio the other day. We wish all of them to win the tournament, which unfortunately is impossible.”

Jurgen Klopp, on Sunday’s victory over Brentford…

“It was good. Brentford are uncomfortable to play against. They had an incredible amount of long balls. Our job was to be ready for these moments and to calm the situation down. We did really well.

“The big strengths of Brentford are set pieces. They are tricky to defend and they have a lot of routines. You have to defend them in the right areas. We had really good set pieces again today. In the second half, we struggled a little when they took more risks. We had to adapt to that. They had a big chance and could have scored. We adapted, scored wonderful goals and won the game.”

…

“It’s extremely uncomfortable to play against Brentford, to be honest. They usually play differently, but the way they play against us is really difficult. There were so many moments where the ball was in the air and the moment it was on the ground we had to start playing football. It was not always fluent but that’s how it is very often — the set pieces can be the opener. That was the case today. We could have scored maybe before, but then the next two goals were outstanding.”

Jurgen Klopp, on managing his 350th game as Liverpool boss…

“I’m happy. When I arrived in 2015, the picture looked completely different. It has been intense times since then. Each little thing you do is really worth it because of the size, and the emotion of this club. It is like a family. We want to stay like this. You are not always lucky. I am lucky. We are far away from finishing the book, so we will keep writing and see where we end up.”

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson, on the state of the Premier League title race…

“Man City are a fantastic team — one of the best in Premier League history. We have closed a bit, but we have to concentrate on winning games. The gap is too big to be looking at for the moment. We are up against one of the best and we will give it a go and try and pick up as many points as possible.”

Andrew Robertson, on Sunday’s victory over Brentford…

“Every team who has managed to get points off Brentford has had to be patient. They are a quality, well-organized team. We had a good few chances in the first half and we knew we could hurt them potentially on set pieces. That goal settled the crowd and I thought in the second half we were pretty dominant. It could have been a couple more. Diogo Jota hit the post, Bobby Firmino had a few chances.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS