Liverpool vs Brentford, live! How to watch, stream link, score, updates

Liverpool vs Brentford: The Reds will be without their two most important attacking players, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, when the Bees visit Anfield on Sunday

Salah and Mane are now officially on international duty upon departing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (a few months and a calendar year late) after the dynamic duo scored both goals (one each) in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Chelsea. The result was far from ideal for Liverpool, though, as they led 2-0 after 26 minutes, but found themselves level at 2-2 during first-half stoppage time. Diogo Jota will be asked to step up and shoulder more of the goal-scoring load alongside Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino.

As for Brentford, times have been tough of late, as the Bees have won just three of their last 13 Premier League games after winning three of their first seven (and picking up at least one point in six of them). Chief among the problems is Ivan Toney’s poor goal-scoring record in the Premier League, with just two goals in his last 13 PL games (four total). Toney’s season has been complicated by injuries and COVID-19, but Brentford should finish miles clear of the relegation zone if he can approach the dozen mark by season’s end.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Brentford.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Mohamed Salah (international duty), Sadio Mane (international duty), Naby Keita (international duty), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Divock Origi (knee), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Nathaniel Phillips (head)

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 The Reds to face @BrentfordFC 👊 #LIVBRE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2022

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mathias Jorgensen (hamstring), David Raya (knee), Frank Onyeka (international duty), Charlie Goode (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee)

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

