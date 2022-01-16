Liverpool vs Brentford: Odds, prediction, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Brentford : The world will be watching, hoping for a repeat of the last time the Reds and Bees battled, when they meet again at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 9 am ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com).

3-3 was the final score at the Brentford Community Stadium back in September, as Brentford went ahead first, then Liverpool scored twice to go 2-1 up, followed by one from Brentford, another from Liverpool and, finally, Yoane Wissa’s dramatic equalizer in the 82nd minute.

After that famous, memorable result, Brentford sat 9th in the Premier League table after taking at least one point from five of their first six games. The Bees have since slipped down to 13th ahead of matchweek. Liverpool have fallen as well, from 1st (one point above Manchester City) to 3rd (11 back of Man City).

Liverpool vs Brentford history

The thriller in September is the first time Liverpool and Brentford have met in the Premier League. Previously, the Reds held a 9W-3D-3L advantage over the Bees in various cup competitions and the old League Division One (1935-1947).

Liverpool, Brentford recent form

Liverpool last five fixtures – WWDLD | Last match: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Brentford last five fixtures – WLLWL | Last match: Southampton 4-1 Brentford

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-400) | Brentford (+1000) | Draw (+450)

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

The reason Brentford were Liverpool’s equals the first time around was down to the fact they weren’t scared to defend aggressively, to make every touch uncomfortable. Unfortunately for the Bees, that approach hasn’t led to nearly as many goals scored in recent weeks, and the Reds are hardly the side you want to face when it’s time to rally. Liverpool 3-1 Brentford.

