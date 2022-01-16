Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule is here, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA.

You can watch the entire Premier League schedule across USA Network, Peacock and our family of channels.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League on USA Network ]

Your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted.

As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.

All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus the full fixture list as you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports, while other shows such as Premier League Goal Rush (10am ET on Saturday’s) will also be available on Peacock Premium.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham, can they break into the top four?

Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford have all added plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans have returned to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.

[ MORE: Sign up for Peacock Premium ]

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Below is the Premier League schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.

Premier League schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock

All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 18 January

2:30pm ET: Burnley vs Watford – Watch live via Peacock Premium

3pm ET: Brighton vs Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Wednesday 19 January

2:30pm ET: Leicester City vs Tottenham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

3pm ET: Brentford vs Man United – Watch live via Peacock Premium

Start of 2021-22 season: Matchweek 1

Friday 13 August

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 3-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 2

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 2-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 August

Southampton 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 August

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 28 August

Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 August

Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 September

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 13 September

Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Friday 17 September

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 18 September

Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 1-3 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 September

West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-2 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 26 September

Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 7

Saturday 2 October

Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 October

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 8

Saturday 16 October

Watford 0-5 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-0 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-0 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 October

Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 18 October

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 9

Friday 22 October

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 23 October

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-2 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 24 October

Brentford 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 10

Saturday 30 October

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 3-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 31 October

Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 1 November

Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 11

Friday 5 November

Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 6 November

Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-2 Norwich City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 7 November

Arsenal 1-0 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com

Leeds 1-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 12

Saturday 20 November

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 3-3 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 2-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 4-1 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 21 November

Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 13

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Leeds – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 28 November

Brentford 1-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Spurs – POSTPONED – Watch on Peacock Premium

Leicester City 4-2 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 14

Tuesday 30 November

Newcastle 1-1 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 1 December

Southampton 2-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-2 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-4 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 2 December

Spurs 2-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd v Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 15

Saturday 4 December

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-3 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 5 December

Leeds 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 3-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 6 December

Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 16

Friday 10 December

Brentford 2-1 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 11 December

Man City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 December

POSTPONED: Brighton v Spurs – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Burnley 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14 December

Brentford vs Man Utd – POSTPONED

Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 7-0 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 15 December

Brighton 0-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED

Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 16 December

Leicester City vs Spurs – POSTPONED

Chelsea 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18

Saturday 18 December

Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED

Aston Villa v Burnley – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED

Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED

West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED

Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 December

Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED

Newcastle 0-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 19

Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day!

Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Man City 6-3 Leicester City – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAY

West Ham 2-3 Southampton – NBCSN – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea – NBC – WATCH LIVE

3pm: Brighton v Brentford – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Liverpool v Leeds – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Wolves v Watford – USA Network – POSTPONED

Burnley v Everton – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Monday 27 December

Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 20

Tuesday 28 December

Southampton 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-4 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal v Wolves – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Leeds v Aston Villa – NBCSN – POSTPONED



Wednesday 29 December

Chelsea 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 30 December

Everton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 21

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal 1-2 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester v Norwich – Peacock – POSTPONED

Sunday 2 January

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 3-1 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Monday 3 January

Man Utd 0-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 11 January

Southampton 4-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton vs Leicester City – POSTPONED

Wednesday 12 January

West Ham 2-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 22

Friday 14 January

Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 15 January

Man City 1-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 2-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd – NBC –FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Leicester – POSTPONED

Sunday 16 January

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs v Arsenal – POSTPONED

Matchweek 23

Friday 21 January

3pm: Watford v Norwich – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Saturday 22 January

7:30am: Everton v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Arsenal v Burnley – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Brentford v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Leeds v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Man Utd v West Ham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Southampton v Man City – NBC – WATCH LIVE & Peacock Premium

Sunday 23 January

9am: Leicester v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

9am: Crystal Palace v Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

11:30am: Chelsea v Spurs – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Tuesday 8 February

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Man Utd

Norwich v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Watford

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 9 February

Newcastle v Everton

Spurs v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Brentford

Saturday 12 February

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Leeds v Man Utd

Liverpool v Norwich

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

Southampton v Norwich

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Leicester v Leeds

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Spurs v Everton

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester

Brentford v Burnley

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Man Utd v Spurs

Southampton v Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Southampton

Leicester v Brentford

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich

Burnley v Man City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Leicester

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Chelsea

Man Utd v Norwich

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Brentford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Spurs

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Watford

Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds v Man City

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leicester

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Newcastle

Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May*

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Norwich

* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Leeds

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v Watford

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Aston Villa

Norwich v Spurs

Follow @JPW_NBCSports