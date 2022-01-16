Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Ward-Prowse is a machine when it comes to scoring incredible free kick goals and he did it once again for Southampton.

This was perhaps his best-ever.

The Saints skipper hammered home a beauty from distance late on as his side lost 3-1 but almost made it 2-2 after trailing 2-0 with six minutes to go.

Ward-Prowse is known for curling spectacular free kicks into the top corner but on this one he said ‘you know what, I’m going to smash it into the top corner. No messing around.’ And he did just that.

JWP joins Premier League elite

After this direct free kick goal, Ward-Prowse has now scored 12 free kicks which puts him tied-second in the all-time list.

He has now equalled Gianfranco Zola and Thierry Henry, and only David Beckham (18) has scored more direct free kicks than Ward-Prowse in league history.

That is incredible.

Ward-Prowse has been described by many as the best set-piece taker in the world right now. It’s hard to disagree with that.

