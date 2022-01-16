Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds beat West Ham 3-2 in an incredible game at the London Stadium, as Jack Harrison scored his first-ever Premier League hat trick to seal a huge win for the Yorkshire club.

Harrison put Leeds ahead twice in the first half after Jarrod Bowen had briefly equalized and although Pablo Fornals equalized in the second half in a topsy-turvy clash, Harrison popped up with the winner to seal his first Premier League treble.

Both teams had numerous chances throughout an enthralling clash but it was Leeds who prevailed as they move on to 22 points for the season and are nine points clear of the relegation zone. West Ham remain on 37 points.

West Ham vs Leeds final score, stats

West Ham 2-3 Leeds

Goals scored: West Ham – Bowen 34′, Fornals 52′; Leeds – Harrison 10′, 37′, 60′

Shots: West Ham 15, Leeds 18

Shots on target: West Ham 5, Leeds 5

Possession: West Ham 47, Leeds 53

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Leeds

1. Raphinha at peak of his powers: Harrison will get all of the headlines, and rightly so, but Raphinha was superb for Leeds. He put the ball on a plate for Harrison to score the winner, set up another that was disallowed and smacked the woodwork with a fine free kick. The Brazilian is getting better by the week and you can understand why top teams across Europe are chasing his signature. What a wonderful talent who makes everything look so easy when he’s on the ball, but he also works so hard to win it back.

2. Home form hampering Hammers: West Ham have picked up more points on the road than at home this season, and that is unbelievable. The Hammers have lost at home to Southampton, Brentford and now Leeds, as they struggle to stop teams hitting them on the counter when they are expected to take the initiative in games. David Moyes’ side missed a great chance to boost their top four hopes and sorting out their home form against teams in the bottom half of the table is something they need to do if they’re going to qualify for Europe.

3. This is Leeds: Brilliant going forward but suspect at the back, this is Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa. They switched off and almost coughed up an equalizer in the 94th minute, but they also could have scored seven goals. Without Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips, that is impressive and Leeds remain one of the best teams to watch if you’re a neutral. They are now well clear of the relegation zone after back-to-back wins and they should be just fine this season.

Man of the Match: Jack Harrison – A first PL hat trick and could have scored a few more. Worked so hard and his finishing was clinical.

Leeds grab deserved leed

West Ham were sloppy early on and Leeds took the lead.

Raphinha played in Klich and his shot was saved, but the ball then found its way to Jack Harrison and he smashed home.

After a few injury delays impacted Leeds with Firpo and Forshaw both replaced, West Ham took the game by the scruff of the neck. Craig Dawson somehow headed a corner wide, as the Hammers built up some momentum.

Red-hot Bowen scores again

Jarrod Bowen then headed home a corner, as he was left unmarked by Stuart Dallas and equalized before half time.

But moments later Leeds were back ahead as a corner was flicked on by Ayling and Harrison tapped home his and Leeds’ second.

Both teams had chances in an open, end-to-end clash, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side continuing to surge forwards.

That cost them as they continued to take chances and Pablo Fornals danced through their defense and slotted home to make it 2-2.

Harrison seals hat trick as Leeds surge back

Just when it looked like West Ham would kick on, Leeds surged back and regained the lead.

Raphinha played in Harrison perfectly and he sealed his hat trick with a fine finish to make it 3-2.

Moments later the brilliant Raphinha smashed the woodwork with a beautiful free kick.

Raphinha then once again led an attack as he dribbled free and pulled the ball back for Klich to slot home to make it 4-2. However, VAR intervened as Klich’s shot hit Rodrigo who was on the line and in an offside position, so the goal was chalked off.

Late on West Ham threw everything at Leeds as they chased an equalizer, as Bowen chested over from a yard out and somehow Leeds held on for a valuable win.

