Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to Arsenal after suffering health issues while on duty for Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aubameyang, 32, contracted COVID-19 while on international duty early this month and has missed both of Gabon’s group stage games against Comoros and Ghana.

The striker was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month after disciplinary issues and is widely expected to leave the Emirates Stadium either this month or in the summer.

Mikel Arteta will now assess the situation in-person as the Gabonese star is heading back to London for more medical tests.

What happened?

Ahead of the game agains Ghana on Friday, the Gabon national team said that Aubameyang had been suffering from ‘cardiac lesions’ and was not fit to play as a precaution.

Arsenal’s medical staff had then checked in with their forward and the Gabon medical staff.

It was believed he was feeling okay after the issue.

What is the latest?

However, on Monday a statement from the Gabonese Football Federation confirmed that Aubameyang has returned to Arsenal and is no longer available for selection.

“The Gabonese Football Federation has decided to put the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina at the disposal of their clubs to continue the in-depth examinations.”

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are reporting that Arsenal are yet to receive official confirmation that Gabon is out of the Gabon squad and will return to England.

If Aubameyang does return, it seems likely he won’t be fit enough to play in the coming days and speculation will be rife around his future.

