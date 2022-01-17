Brighton vs Chelsea live: How to watch, stream link, score, updates

Brighton and Hove Albion looks to get a result against Chelsea for the second time in three weeks when it hosts the Blues at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

A trio of wins between the League Cup and FA Cup makes it easy to overlook Chelsea’s three-match winless run in the Premier League, one of which was a 1-1 draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge to finish 2021.

That day saw Danny Welbeck’s stoppage-time equalizer cancel out Romelu Lukaku’s 28th-minute goal to give Brighton yet another points-split.

The Seagulls 10 draws are the most in this PL season. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options 

The Seagulls are waiting on Adam Lallana (thigh), as Shane Duffy (knee) and Lewis Dunk (knee) have not passed fitness tests. Enock Mwepu, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Jason Steele are not training, while Yves Bissouma is competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Robert Sanchez will be back between the posts for Brighton. Here’s how they could line up in front of him:

Sanchez

Lamptey — Webster — Burn — Cucurella

March — Gross — Moder — Mac Allister

Maupay — Trossard

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Edouard Mendy, and Ben Chilwell are either out with injury or illness, as the absences have swung from attack to the back.

Arrizabalaga

Azpilicueta — Silva — Rudiger

Pulisic — Kante — Jorginho — Alonso

Mount — Havertz — Werner

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Tuesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium