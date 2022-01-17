Brighton vs Chelsea: Odds, prediction, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion looks for its first defeat of Chelsea since a 1933 FA Cup tie when it welcomes the Blues to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Brighton’s only drawn Chelsea four times in its history, but three of them have come since the start of 2020 and Graham Potter’s men have been knocking on the door of a first-ever league defeat of the Blues (they’ve only met 17 times).

A trio of wins between the League Cup and FA Cup makes it easy to overlook Chelsea’s three-match winless run in the Premier League, one of which was a 1-1 draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge to finish 2021. That day saw Danny Welbeck’s stoppage-time equalizer cancel out Romelu Lukaku’s 28th-minute goal to give Brighton yet another points-split.

The Seagulls 10 draws are the most in this PL season. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea.

Brighton, Chelsea recent Premier League form

Brighton last five fixtures – LWDWD | Last match: 1-1 draw vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea last five fixtures – DWDDL | Last match: 1-0 loss at Man City

Who has more wins, Brighton or Chelsea? (all completions head-to-head)

Brighton and Hove Albion wins: 1

Chelsea wins: 12

Draws: 4

Brighton vs Chelsea odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton win (+380) | Chelsea win (-137) | Draw (+260)

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction

Too many Chelsea forwards are so close to breaking out and Brighton’s had trouble finding the back of the goal on a consistent basis this season. I’d love to say this is the day the Seagulls finally beat the Blues this side of Y2K but Chelsea’s got top-four pride rising up through their team at the moment. Brighton 0-2 Chelsea.

