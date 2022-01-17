Giovanni Reyna likely to miss USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers

Associated PressJan 17, 2022, 3:16 PM EST
Gio Reyna probably won’t play for Borussia Dortmund until after the international break, making it unlikely he will make the roster for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers.

Reyna has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans’ opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Monday the club was aiming for the 19-year-old midfielder to be available after the international break.

Dortmund plays St. Pauli in the German Cup on Tuesday and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, then resumes against Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 6.

The U.S. plays El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, is at Canada three days later and meets Honduras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.

