Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we have crossed the midway point of the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days and after a hectic period with so many midweek and re-arranged games.

Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of superstars are really kicking on early in 2022.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 22

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Up 18

2. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 12

3. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Down 2

4. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – New entry

5. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – Down 2

6. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 4

7. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – New entry

8. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Up 2

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Up 8

10. Jose Sa (Wolves) – Up 13

11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4

12. Raphinha (Leeds) – New entry

13. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry

14. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Down 9

15. Phil Foden (Man City) – Down 3

16. Ruben Dias (Man City) – Down 7

17. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Down 6

18. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – Even

19. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – Up 5

20. Max Kilman (Wolves) – New entry

