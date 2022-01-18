The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 will see plenty of stars collide, as the tournament is wide open.
A tournament ripe with Premier League players and prospects holds sway over an entire continent for nearly a month until the final is staged Feb. 6, and we’ve got your schedule and standings here.
With the first two rounds of group stage games in the books, the scoring has been low and the games tight, with some refereeing controversy too. Everything is set up wonderfully for the final round of the group stage clashes, as hosts Cameroon, Nigeria and Burkina Faso are the first teams to cement their spot in the last 16.
There has not been a repeat winner or finalist at AFCON since Egypt won at home in 2006 before claiming the 2008 tournament title in Ghana and the 2010 edition in Angola, with Algeria and Senegal holding hopes of bucking that trend in February.
Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in 2019 to triumph in Egypt and become the seventh nation to win multiple AFCONs, following Democratic Republic of Congo (1968, 1974), Ivory Coast (1992, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), Ghana (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), and Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010).
Below you’ll find the tables, schedules, how to watch Africa Cup of Nations live info, and outright odds for the winner.
2021 Africa Cup of Nations group tables
* denotes Round of 16 place sealed
Group A
Cameroon – 7 points*
Burkina Faso – 4*
Cape Verde – 4
Ethiopia – 0
Group B
Senegal – 4
Guinea – 4
Malawi – 3
Zimbabwe – 0
Group C
Morocco – 6*
Gabon – 4
Ghana – 1
Comoros – 0
Group D
Nigeria – 6*
Egypt – 3
Guinea-Bissau – 1
Sudan – 1
Group E
Ivory Coast – 4
Equatorial Guinea – 3
Sierra Leone – 2
Algeria – 1
Group F
Gambia – 4
Mali – 4
Tunisia – 3
Mauritania – 0
How to watch Africa Cup of Nations live in USA
Kickoff dates: Jan. 9 – Feb. 6
Location: Cameroon
TV Channel: BeIn Sports (select games)
Stream: BeIn Sports Xtra
Live updates, commentary via Sky Sports
2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022) schedule
Sunday, January 9
Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso,
Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday, January 10
Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday, January 11
Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Wednesday, January 12
Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
Thursday, January 13
Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Friday, January 14
Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Saturday, January 15
Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Sunday, January 16
Gambia 1-1 Mali
Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Monday, January 17
Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon
Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Tuesday, January 18
Malawi vs Senegal, 11am ET
Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 11am ET
Gabon vs Morocco, 2pm ET
Ghana vs Comoros, 2pm ET
Wednesday, January 19
Egypt vs Sudan, 2pm ET
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 2pm ET
Thursday, January 20
Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 11am ET
Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 11am ET
Gambia vs Tunisia, 2pm ET
Mali vs Mauritania, 2pm ET
Sunday, January 23 – Wednesday, January 26 —- Round of 16
Saturday, January 29 – Sunday, January 30 —- Quarterfinals
Wednesday, February 2 – Thursday, February 3—- Semifinals
Sunday, February 6 — Third-place game and Final
Africa Cup of Nations odds and ends (single-game odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Senegal — 9:2
Algeria — 5:1
Egypt — 6:1
Ivory Coast — 7:1
Nigeria — 9:1
Cameroon — 9:1
Morocco — 10:1
Ghana — 12:1
Tunisia — 14:1
Mali — 20:1
Burkina Faso — 33:1
Guinea — 40:1
Gabon — 40:1
Gambia — 66:1
Cape Verde — 66:1
Sierra Leone — 100:1
Zimbabwe — 100:1
Guinea-Bissau — 100:1
Ethiopia — 200:1
Mauritania — 200:1
Comoros — 250:1
Malawi — 250:1
Sudan — 250:1
Equatorial Guinea — 250:1
