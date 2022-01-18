Africa Cup of Nations, live! Schedule, standings, odds, how to watch

By Jan 18, 2022, 8:50 PM EST
The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 sees plenty of stars colliding, and the tournament is wide open.

A tournament ripe with Premier League players and prospects holds sway over an entire continent for nearly a month until the final is staged Feb. 6, and we’ve got your schedule and standings here.

With the first two rounds of group stage games in the books, the scoring has been low and the games tight, with some refereeing controversy too. Everything is set up wonderfully for the final round of the group stage clashes, as hosts Cameroon plus Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Guinea are all in the last 16.

There has not been a repeat winner or finalist at AFCON since Egypt won at home in 2006 before claiming the 2008 tournament title in Ghana and the 2010 edition in Angola, with Algeria and Senegal holding hopes of bucking that trend in February.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in 2019 to triumph in Egypt and become the seventh nation to win multiple AFCONs, following Democratic Republic of Congo (1968, 1974), Ivory Coast (1992, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), Ghana (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), and Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010).

Below you’ll find the tables, schedules, how to watch Africa Cup of Nations live info, and outright odds for the winner.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations group tables

* denotes Round of 16 place sealed

Group A 

Cameroon – 7 points*
Burkina Faso – 4*
Cape Verde – 4*
Ethiopia – 0

Group B

Senegal – 5*
Guinea – 4*
Malawi – 4*
Zimbabwe – 3

Group C

Morocco – 7*
Gabon – 5*
Comoros – 3
Ghana – 1

Group D

Nigeria – 6*
Egypt – 3
Guinea-Bissau – 1
Sudan – 1

Group E

Ivory Coast – 4*
Equatorial Guinea – 3
Sierra Leone – 2
Algeria – 1

Group F

Gambia – 4*
Mali – 4*
Tunisia – 3
Mauritania – 0

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations live in USA

Kickoff dates: Jan. 9 – Feb. 6
Location: Cameroon
TV Channel: BeIn Sports (select games)
Stream: BeIn Sports Xtra
Live updates, commentary via Sky Sports

2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022) schedule

Sunday, January 9

Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso,
Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday, January 10

Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday, January 11

Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday, January 12

Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday, January 13

Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday, January 14

Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Saturday, January 15

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Sunday, January 16

Gambia 1-1 Mali
Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Monday, January 17

Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon
Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia

Tuesday, January 18

Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Wednesday, January 19

Egypt vs Sudan, 2pm ET
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 2pm ET

Thursday, January 20

Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 11am ET
Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 11am ET
Gambia vs Tunisia, 2pm ET
Mali vs Mauritania, 2pm ET

Sunday, January 23 – Wednesday, January 26 —- Round of 16

Saturday, January 29 – Sunday, January 30 —- Quarterfinals

Wednesday, February 2 – Thursday, February 3—- Semifinals

Sunday, February 6 — Third-place game and Final

Africa Cup of Nations odds and ends (single-game odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Senegal — 9:2
Algeria — 5:1
Egypt — 6:1
Ivory Coast — 7:1
Nigeria — 9:1
Cameroon — 9:1
Morocco — 10:1
Ghana — 12:1
Tunisia — 14:1
Mali — 20:1
Burkina Faso — 33:1
Guinea — 40:1
Gabon — 40:1
Gambia — 66:1
Cape Verde — 66:1
Sierra Leone — 100:1
Zimbabwe — 100:1
Guinea-Bissau — 100:1
Ethiopia — 200:1
Mauritania — 200:1
Comoros — 250:1
Malawi — 250:1
Sudan — 250:1
Equatorial Guinea — 250:1

