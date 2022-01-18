Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United looks to get back in the win column when it visits Thomas Frank’s Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday (start time, 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

United has a draw at Aston Villa and a loss to Wolves in its last two outings while Brentford’s lost back-to-back matches since beating Villa.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs MANCHESTER UNITED

The visiting Red Devils are hopeful of securing the three points that would move them two points back of fourth-place West Ham.

Brentford’s quest for a win would boost them as high as 10th in the table depending on how Leicester City fares against Tottenham Hotspur.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Manchester United this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Mathias Jorgensen (hamstring) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Frank Onyeka (international duty), Charlie Goode (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hand), Anthony Martial (knee), Cristiano Ronaldo (groin) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Eric Bailly (Africa Cup of Nations)

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

