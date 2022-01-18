Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another Chelsea draw is another — perhaps the final — shot to their faint Premier League title hopes, as the Blues couldn’t find a second goal at the Amex Stadium in a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hakim Ziyech’s early goal was canceled out by Adam Webster’s cruise through the box to head a corner kick past Kepa Arrizabalaga, as Chelsea’s idea-free attack looked baffled away from London.

Chelsea is now 12 points back of Man City and has played one more match than the Premier League leaders. Liverpool’s a point ahead of Chelsea with two fewer matches played and soon the Blues will need to be more worried about fourth than second.

Brighton’s 11th draw of the season is their second-straight 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and the Seagulls are now ninth with 29 points.

Brighton vs Chelsea final score, stats

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea

Scorers: Ziyech 28′, Webster 60′

Shot attempts: Brighton 9, Chelsea 15

Shots on goal: Brighton 2, Chelsea 3

Possession: Brighton 42, Chelsea 58

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Chelsea

1. Tuchel’s definition of insanity: There are no idea left at Chelsea, where at least five and probably more attacking threats are simply not manufacturing the chances they’ve had at a dozen other stops in the near past. Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Wener, and Christian Pulisic are all laboring in Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-1-2 (or sometimes, if he’s gonna get buck wild, 3-4-2-1) formation. Something’s gotta change if Chelsea wants to win the hearts and minds of its players. The European Cup last year was a real win and a feather in Tuchel’s cap, and Brighton is quite good, but this shouldn’t have been the tete-a-tete it was at the Amex.

2. Keepers don’t see much of the ball: Whether we’re talking about Robert Sanchez getting in the way of Romelu Lukaku’s in-tight 73rd-minute chance or Kepa Arrizabalaga acting quickly to stymy a deflected shot prior to that, the goalkeepers might’ve been beaten once but twice was out of the question. The match hit the 75th minute with just two shots on target each.

3. Brighton bought in: There’s a reason that Brighton manager Graham Potter is linked with any vacancy perceived to better than his current post. The Seagulls are buzzing in whatever formation or personnel combination he touches, seemingly, and no one wants to see the word Brighton on their schedule. How long before we learn if a center forward better than Neal Maupay — who is fine — could propel them to new heights?

Man of the Match: Marc Cucurella

The ex-Barcelona left back was up and down the left side and is such a key part of what Brighton wants to do in the final third. His six tackles, two key passes, and eight duels won were not a joke.

Ziyech’s lack of celebration a headscratcher

This was a very good goal from Ziyech even if Sanchez would like it back, and Ziyech doesn’t have a load of ties to Brighton or Graham Potter, so why the lack of celebration.

Ziyech’s well-struck bounding shot to open the scoring for Chelsea was pretty on the eyes but it’s easy to be distracted by the Moroccan’s less-than-enthused reaction to such a sweet strike.

Ziyech was also seen having a lively debate with Romelu Lukaku on his way off the pitch and Chelsea’s attackers have not been thriving in recent weeks. Is there more to this story?

1-0 Chelsea! Hakim Ziyech scores from distance inside the near post! 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/qd2xCLK2Er — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 18, 2022

The big man didn’t even have to jump

Brighton’s equalizer is both a high-five to service and an eye roll to marking.

Adam Webster didn’t even have to jump in order to thud home Pascal Gross’ pinpoint corner kick, but that’s because Chelsea attacked the ball like a picky 7-year-old attacks green vegetables at dinner time.

Eat up, kid. They’re very good for your growing frame.

LEVEL ON THE SOUTH COAST! Adam Webster's first Premier League goal ties the match for Brighton! 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/6iBtPV17RP — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 18, 2022

