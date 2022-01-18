Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news in the Premier League focuses on two superb players potentially returning with Diego Costa to Arsenal and Christian Eriksen to Brentford among the latest reports.

Both are free agents and both are in demand.

Costa joining his former rivals would be quite something, while Eriksen heading back to England seems like a very real possibility.

Below is some analysis on both reports, as we dig a little deeper.

Former Chelsea hero heading to Arsenal?

After he left Atletico Madrid last year, Diego Costa joined Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro on a short-term contract but he is now leaving them and will be a free agent.

A report from Goal in Brazil states that Arsenal have held talks with Costa over a potential deal, while Cadiz and Corinthians are also interested in the former Chelsea forward.

Per the report Arsenal haven’t made a formal contract offer to Costa, 33, but he is seen as an option as they have a lack of options up top.

Given that former Arsenal and Brazil midfielder Edu is their current technical director and has close links with the transfer market in Brazil (Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian have all signed for the Gunners in recent years), there could be something in this.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to move on this summer, plus Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette having less than six months left on their contracts, a short-term deal for Costa could make sense.

Could he upset the dressing room dynamic at Arsenal? Perhaps. But Arteta is a big fan of mixing youth and experience and Costa’s nous on a short-term would certainly help Arsenal’s youngsters pick up a few tricks and give the Gunners a cutting edge.

Premier League clubs line up to sign Eriksen

According to The Times, Danish star Christian Eriksen, 29, is set to return to the Premier League.

And a fresh report from The Athletic states that Brentford have offered Christian Eriksen a six-month contract with the option of another year.

Given their Danish coach, several Danish players, their owner Matthew Benham also owning Danish side Midtjylland and strong links to Denmark generally (in case you hadn’t got that point), this landing spot would make a lot of sense to help Eriksen get back into the swing of things. Brentford is basically London’s ‘Little Denmark’ if such a place existed.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at the European Championships in the summer and despite returning to training in recent months, he’s now a free agent after leaving Inter Milan. That was due to rules in Italy not allowing him to play in Serie A with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

Per the Times report Eriksen “has had approaches from several clubs in England’s top flight and hopes to finalize a move to one by the end of the week.”

The report adds that money is not his priority and Eriksen wants to play regularly in order to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in December.

A return to England would be a great story and a return to Tottenham would certainly be a fairytale for Eriksen and all involved.

Eriksen should pick wherever he is going to play regularly as he builds his career back up after a horrible incident in the summer.

