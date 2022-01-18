Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news focuses on John McGinn to Manchester and Youri Tielemans to Arsenal, as quality central midfielders are in demand.

McGinn and Tielemans certainly fit that bill and both are key for Aston Villa and Leicester City respectively.

Tielemans has just under 18 months left on his contract, while McGinn is signed on at Villa until 2025.

Below we take a look at these reports and dig a little deeper.

Manchester United need a new engine

It’s all well and good buying star strikers and defenders, but Manchester United’s main need has been in central midfield for some time now.

And it seems like they’re finally going to prioritize signing a new central midfield.

A report from The Telegraph says that Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn is their main target and United are laying the foundations for a summer transfer.

McGinn, 27, is having another superb season for Villa and has been consistently excellent. He dominated midfield in recent games against United and his all-action displays have obviously caught the eye of current interim boss (and soon to be consultant in the boardroom) Ralf Rangnick.

Per the report, United are trying to line up as many deals for the summer as they can and technical director Darren Fletcher is a big fan of his fellow Scot.

Is McGinn what United need? He is certainly more mobile and attack-minded than their current central midfield options and his is a perfect No. 8 who will ruffle feathers and link midfield and attack, as well as doing his defensive work.

Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are all more defensive and with Paul Pogba likely to leave in the summer on a free transfer and Donny van de Beek also on the way out, United will be short in central midfield.

McGinn will cost a lot to buy from Villa but United have shown they can spend big for key players and the Scottish international is exactly what they need. He’s not on that level, yet, but McGinn is eerily similar to Roy Keane in the way he plays. Just saying.

Belgian star a wanted man

Youri Tielemans is up there as one of the best players in the Premier League not playing at a ‘big six’ club and that seems likely to change this summer.

Tielemans, somehow still just 24 years old, can do it all and the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with the Belgian star.

Per the Daily Mirror, Brendan Rodgers and Leicester are resigned to losing Tielemans in the same way they lost Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire in recent years and Arsenal are primed to push for the central midfielder.

A separate report from the Daily Telegraph states that all of the top six are watching the situation closely and want Tielemans to partner Thomas Partey in midfield.

That duo would be perfect, wouldn’t it?

Tielemans will be able to leave Leicester for a relatively small transfer fee this summer as he will have just 12 months left on his contract. A move to Arsenal would suit him well but he could slot into any team and make it better.

Liverpool and Manchester City will be chasing him too, but at Arsenal he has the potential to be the captain and driving force of the side right away.

Like McGinn, he has the potential to link midfield and attack and imagine Partey winning the ball back, then playing it to Tielemans to feed Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli over the next five years. Stop drooling, Arsenal fans.

