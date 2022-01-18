With Lionel Messi gone, La Liga’s season has a very different feel. And there are new teams battling Real Madrid for the top.
The campaign will run deep into May, when Real Madrid and Barcelona will hope to dethrone Atletico Madrid to reclaim La Liga bragging rights.
However, the likes of Real Sociedad and Sevilla are looking to push the powerhouses all the way after strong 2020-21 seasons, while Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano are above both Atleti and Barca on the table at the winter break
Below you’ll see all of La Liga’s results plus the next few weeks of fixtures and the season’s notable derbies including El Clasico.
Below is the full La Liga table and schedule.
La Liga 2021-22 standings
La Liga 2021-22 schedule
Matchday 1 — Aug. 13-16
Valencia 1-0 Mallorca
Mallorca 1-1 Real Betis
Cadiz 1-1 Levante
Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
Osasuna 0-0 Espanyol
Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano
Villarreal 0-0 Granada
Elche 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 2 — Aug. 20-23
Real Betis 1-1 Cadiz
Alaves 0-1 Mallorca
Granada 1-1 Valencia
Espanyol 0-0 Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona
Real Sociedad 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Elche
Levante 3-3 Real Madrid
Getafe 0-1 Sevilla
Osasuna 0-0 Celta Vigo
Matchday 3 — Aug. 27-29
Mallorca 1-0 Espanyol
Valencia 3-0 Alaves
Celta Vigo 0-1 Athletic Bilbao
Elche 1-1 Sevilla
Real Sociedad 1-0 Levante
Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid
Barcelona 2-1 Getafe
Rayo Vallecano 4-0 Granada
Cadiz 2-3 Osasuna
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal
Matchday 4 — Sept. 11-13
Levante 1-1 Rayo Vallecano
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Mallorca
Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Osasuna 1-4 Valencia
Cadiz 0-2 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo
Getafe vs Elche — 2pm ET Monday
Granada vs Real Betis — 4pm ET Monday
Matchday 5 — Sept. 17-20
Celta Vigo 1-2 Cadiz
Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Getafe
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Elche 1-1 Levante
Alaves 0-2 Osasuna
Mallorca 0-0 Villarreal
Real Sociedasd 0-0 Sevilla
Real Betis 2-2 Espanyol
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Barcelona 1-1 Granada
Matchday 6 — Sept. 21-23
Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Rayo Vallecano
Levante 0-2 Celta Vigo
Espanyol 1-0 Alaves
Sevilla 3-1 Valencia
Villarreal 4-1 Elche
Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca
Granada 2-3 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 1-3 Real Betis
Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona
Matchday 7 — Sept. 25-27
Alaves 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Valencia 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla 2-0 Espanyol
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Mallorca 2-3 Osasuna
Barcelona 3-0 Levante
Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Cadiz
Real Sociedad 1-0 Elche
Real Betis 2-0 Getafe
Celta Vigo 1-0 Granada
Matchday 8 — Oct. 2-4
Villarreal 2-0 Real Betis
Getafe 1-1 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
Elche 1-0 Celta Vigo
Mallorca 1-0 Levante
Cadiz 0-0 Valencia
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Alaves
Granada vs Sevilla — 3pm ET Sunday
Matchday 9 — Oct. 16-18
Real Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca
Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao – postponed to Dec. 1
Granada vs Atletico Madrid – postponed
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche
Celta Vigo 0-1 Sevilla
Villarreal 1-2 Osasuna
Levante 0-0 Getafe
Barcelona 3-1 Valencia
Alaves 0-1 Real Betis
Espanyol 2-0 Cadiz
Matchday 10 — Oct. 22-25
Osasuna 1-1 Granada
Valencia 2-2 Mallorca
Cadiz 0-2 Alaves
Elche 2-2 Espanyol
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Villarreal
Sevilla 5-3 Levante
Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid — RECAP, ANALYSIS
Real Betis 3-2 Rayo Vallecano
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad
Getafe vs Celta Vigo — 3pm ET Monday Oct. 25
Matchday 11 — Oct. 26-28
Alaves 1-0 Elche
Espanyol 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal 3-3 Cadiz
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona
Mallorca 1-1 Sevilla
Real Betis 4-1 Valencia
Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna
Celta Vigo 0-2 Real Sociedad
Granada 1-1 Getafe
Levante 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Matchday 12 — Oct. 30-Nov.1
Elche 1-2 Real Madrid
Sevilla 2-0 Osasuna
Valencia 2-0 Villarreal
Barcelona 1-1 Alaves
Cadiz 1-1 Mallorca
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Real Betis
Getafe 2-1 Espanyol
Real Sociedad 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Celta Vigo
Levante 0-3 Granada
Matchday 13 — Nov.5-7
Elche 1-2 Real Madrid
Matchday 12 — Nov. 19-22
Levante 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo 1-1 Villarreal
Sevilla 2-2 Alaves
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna
Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol
Getafe 4-0 Cadiz
Granada 1-4 Real Madrid
Elche 0-3 Real Betis
Real Sociedad 0-0 Valencia
Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Mallorca
Matchday 12 — Nov.26-29
Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Granada
Alaves 1-2 Celta Vigo
Valencia 1-1 Rayo Vallecano
Mallorca 0-0 Getafe
Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona
Real Betis 3-1 Levante
Espanyol 1-0 Real Sociedad
Cadiz 1-4 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla
Osasuna 1-1 Elche
Matchday 9 — Dec. 1
Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 16 — Dec. 3-6
Granada 2-1 Alaves
Sevilla 1-0 Villarreal
Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Mallorca
Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Espanyol
Elche 3-1 Cadiz
Levante 0-0 Osasuna
Celta Vigo 1-2 Valencia
Getafe 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 17 — Dec. 10-13
Mallorca 0-0 Celta Vigo
Espanyol 4-3 Levante
Alaves 1-1 Getafe
Valencia 2-1 Elche
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Sevilla
Villarreal 2-0 Rayo Vallecano
Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona
Real Betis 4-0 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Cadiz 1-1 Granada
Matchday 18 — Dec. 19
Granada 4-1 Mallorca
Real Madrid 0-0 Cadiz
Barcelona 3-2 Elche
Levante 3-4 Valencia
Real Sociedad 1-3 Villarreal
Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Alaves
Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Real Betis
Sevilla 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Getafe 1-0 Osasuna
Celta Vigo 3-1 Espanyol
Matchday 4 — Dec. 21
Villarreal 5-2 Alaves
Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona
Matchday 9 — Dec. 22
Granada 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Matchday 21 — Dec. 22
Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid
Matchday 19 — Dec. 31-Jan. 3
Valencia 1-2 Espanyol
Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano
Elche 0-0 Granada
Real Betis 0-2 Celta Vigo
Alaves 1-1 Real Sociedad
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona
Villarreal 5-0 Levante
Osasuna 1-3 Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz 0-1 Sevilla
Matchday 20 — Jan.8-10
Levante 2-0 Mallorca
Real Sociedad 1-0 Celta Vigo
Granada 1-1 Barcelona
Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Betis
Sevilla 1-0 Getafe
Alaves 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Osasuna 2-0 Cadiz
Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Espanyol 1-2 Elche
Matchday 21 — Jan. 16-20
Elche 1-0 Villarreal
Real Betis 4-0 Alaves
Cadiz 2-2 Espanyol
Celta Vigo vs Osasuna — 1pm ET Weds. Jan. 19
Valencia vs Sevilla — 3:30pm ET Weds. Jan. 19
Getafe vs Granada — 1pm ET Thurs. Jan. 20
Matchday 22 — Jan. 21-23
Espanyol vs Real Betis — 3pm ET Jan. 21
Levante vs Cadiz — 8am ET Jan. 22
Villarreal vs Mallorca — 10:15am ET Jan. 22
Sevilla vs Celta Vigo — 12:30pm ET Jan. 22
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia — 3pm ET Jan. 22
Granada vs Osasuna — 8am ET Jan. 23
Real Madrid vs Elche — 10:15am ET Jan. 23
Real Sociedad vs Getafe — 12:30pm ET Jan. 23
Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao — 12:30pm ET Jan. 23
Alaves vs Barcelona — 3pm ET Jan. 23
Matchday 23 — Feb. 4-7
Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol — 3pm ET Feb. 4
Mallorca vs Cadiz — 8am ET Feb. 5
Osasuna vs Sevilla — 10:15am ET Feb. 5
Valencia vs Real Sociedad — 12:30pm ET Feb. 5
Real Betis vs Villarreal — 3pm ET Feb. 5
Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano — 8am ET Feb. 6
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid — 10:15am ET Feb. 6
Getafe vs Levante — 12:30pm ET Feb. 6
Real Madrid vs Granada — 3pm ET Feb. 6
Elche vs Alaves — 3pm ET Feb. 7
Madrid derbies
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid — Dec. 12
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid — May 8, 2022
El Clasico
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid — Oct. 24
Real Madrid v Barcelona — March 20, 2022
El Gran Derbi
Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla
Sevilla v Real Betis — Feb. 27, 2022
Basque derbies
Real Sociedad 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad — Feb. 20, 2022
Barcelona derbies
Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol
Espanyol v Barcelona — Feb. 13, 2022